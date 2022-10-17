Despicable! Obama Went Overseas, Called GOP Angry Racists

Democrats are the party of slavery, Jim Crow, dictators, and now the party of divisiveness. All they do is identify people by gender, race, and religion, which, by its very nature, is stereotyping and racist.

That leads me to Barack Obama, who went overseas and told foreign dignitaries that Republicans are angry, sexist racists. Breitbart has the story.

This came from the man who gave a beautiful eulogy for an enthusiastic recruiter for the KKK.

“Sometimes it just turns out they’re mean, they’re racist, they’re sexist, they’re angry,” Obama said. “And your job is then to just beat them because they’re not persuadable.”

Obama made the comments privately to European leaders in June after speaking publicly at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in June. They’re all leftists so they likely believed every word.

Then he said quite remarkably, “We’re so convinced that we’re right that we forget what we are right about.”

That’s ironic since he’s totally convinced his hateful views are the right ones.

At this forum, he made it clear he wants to silence people.

“We’ll explore a range of issues – from strengthening institutions and fighting disinformation, to promoting inclusive capitalism and expanded pluralism – that will shape democracies for generations to come,” Obama wrote in a letter to donors.

On his show Sunday evening, Steve Hilton gave a strong condemnation of the former president, who, by the way, is about to campaign for several weak Democrat candidates in swing states. You can imagine how nasty it will get. It seems to work for him. He’s charming, smart, attractive, ruthless, and hateful.

Watch:

In this second part, Hilton addresses some of Biden’s subtle and not-so-subtle racist remarks.

Watch:

THE DEMOCRAT RACISTS

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and two other council members engaged in a racist conversation about a fellow council member. She referred to the black son as a monkey. The child is a two-year-old toddler.

Racism hits both parties, but Democrats have taken it to a whole new level. This woman is still a city council member, as are the other two. She only resigned from her leadership position.

Under pressure, they apologized, but what good is an apology? They meant it. Instead of being honest, they made excuses. Frustration, anger, blah, blah, excuses. She insulted a tiny kid. Nury and her buddies should own it.

Listen:

LA City Council President Nury Martinez has resigned from her position after an audio where she said the Black son of a fellow member acted “like a little monkey” was leaked online.pic.twitter.com/fzXabOQPEy — Beast News (@BeastNews2) October 10, 2022

Our president is a racist who became a senator at 30 years of age with the support of segregationist Democrats when they wouldn’t let black kids go to white colleges, sit in the same lunchrooms as whites, or use the same lavatories. He has made many remarks that show he’s still a nasty, biased individual, only now he also has dementia.

KANYE AND JEWS

Last but not least is Kanye and his outrageous remarks about Jews. People need to remember he has manic depression, not to give him a pass, but to understand it affects him. He also appears to believe some of that radical Black Hebrew Israelite doctrine. That being said, TMZ asked him about it, and he said he didn’t wish any harm to come to Jews.

He has also said worse things about Jews and very kind, supportive things about Jews. I don’t know what to make of him, but his mental illness isn’t helping. I worked with an outstanding, well-liked administrator who suffered from the same disease, and when she went off, she was a different person for whatever reason.

In Biden’s case, we can’t give him a pass for having dementia because he’s the president and his racism and views were present long before his mental disability became obvious.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Watch:

“Do you wish harm on Jewish people?” Kanye: No Video Via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/20NvrVPd0Y — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) October 13, 2022

Related