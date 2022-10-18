Researchers at Boston U Create a More Deadly COVID Virus

Boston University created a new Covid strain with an 80% death rate. You never know when we will need a vaccine for that. Maybe sooner than you think. The researchers used ten mice, and eight died. The scientists said humans would fare better than the mice.

This study is not peer-reviewed. It is possible the new virus would not translate into real-life consequences. But why are they allowed to do this at all?

The researchers added a hybrid of Omicron’s spike protein to the original Wuhan Covid strain. Omicron’s spike is highly mutated, making it the most infectious variant ever.

The scientists also infected human cells with the hybrid variant and found it was five times more infectious than Omicron.

The next comment is very interesting. When a similar group of rodents was exposed to the standard Omicron strain. However, they all survived and only experienced ‘mild’ symptoms.

Aside from the fact that university scientists are creating killer viruses, the next comment is worth noting.

The researchers said it suggests that while the spike protein is responsible for infectivity, changes to other parts of its structure determine its deadliness.

This is more of the gain-of-function research that might have caused the original COVID pandemic.

Rutgers’ Dr. Ebright said on Twitter:

The novel lab-generated coronavirus exhibits a combination of high immune escape and increased lethality that is reasonably anticipated to increase transmissibility or pathogenicity in humans as compared to its parent viruses.

Thus the novel lab-generated coronavirus is an enhanced potential pandemic pathogen (ePPP) as defined in the HHS P3CO Framework (https://phe.gov/s3/dualuse/documents/p3co.pdf…).

It is concerning that this research–like the research in Wuhan that may have caused the pandemic–was not identified by the funding agency as possible ePPP research, was not forwarded to the HHS P3CO Committee, and did not undergo risk-benefit review by the HHS P3CO Committee.

If we are to avoid a next pandemic from a laboratory-generated ePPP, It is imperative that oversight of ePPP research be strengthened and, at absolute minimum, that the existing polices requiring prior risk-benefit assessment of ePPP research be followed.

“…and it is imperative that officials at US-government agencies who repeatedly have placed the public at risk by repeatedly violating the existing policies be held accountable.”

Yes. That is the game plan. (But, next time, they will not have Fauci and Collins pulling strings behind closed doors to help make their story stick.) — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 17, 2022

