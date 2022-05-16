Despite Lockdowns, Masks, 95% Immunity – a Million COV Deaths in US

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure, USA Today reports.

The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out, the report continues.

They didn’t mention that about 800,000 of those deaths were under Joe Biden. Most of those one million who died – died under Joe.

The U.S. has the highest reported COVID-19 death toll of any country, although there are suspicions – no facts – that other nations aren’t reporting all the deaths. If we are doing such a marvelous job with vaccines, masks, and lockdowns, why are our numbers so high?

With people who caught COV and the high numbers of vaccinated, the CDC admits we reached 95% immunity. If so, the vaccines didn’t resolve that issue. That’s because viruses constantly mutate and so far science can’t keep up with the disease in developing new vaccines.

Most of the report, such as a USA Today report is a report, was about not returning to normal and how the unvaxxed are dying at ten times the rate of the vaxxed. We aren’t sure about their numbers because they presented no proof for anything. Nowhere in the article do they address our questions.

