Only person fired for Afghanistan, Lt. Col. Scheller was sent to the brig

















Lt. Col. Scheller’s parents broke their silence yesterday.

STANDING WITH STU IS STANDING WITH OUR ACTIVE DUTY AND VETERAN SERVICE MEMBERS

“It is with a heavy heart that we, his parents, are informing you that our son, Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, has been incarcerated by the USMC this morning, September 27, 2021. He was issued a Gag order which he broke this weekend by posting on social media.

Like us, he is a Proud American that has honorably served his nation for seventeen years and was simply asking the system that he dedicated his life to, the Military, to also support him.

His command seems to be concerned but does not appear to have the tools to support him at this time. Incarceration appears to be their only solution. The lack of ACCOUNTABILITY for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal has caused many issues & stressors for thousands of our Service Members who have asked, “WAS IT ALL WORTH IT?”

THE STORY

After Lt. Col. Scheller made a video calling for accountability, he was marked for court-martial. He is the only person fired over Afghanistan.

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was relieved for cause after demanding that senior U.S. leaders hold themselves accountable for their actions in Afghanistan that led to the deaths of 13 service members.

Scheller, a father of three, has been in the USMC Infantry for 17 years. He mentioned senior military leaders including Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, whom he said are “supposed to advise.”

In a Facebook Live video following the Kabul terror attack, Scheller said he realized he may be booted from his role as battalion commander, as well as potentially losing his retirement, for speaking out.

He said he is making this video “because I have a growing discontent and contempt for my perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level.”

He acknowledged that because he hasn’t yet been in the military 20 years, “I have a lot to lose.

“I’m not saying we need to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?” Scheller demanded.

“I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, ‘I demand accountability,’” Scheller concluded.

Watch:

Related















