Despot Dems will punish state rep for thanking President Trump

Remember that lovely State Representative Karen Whitsett who thanked President Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine? She credited the drug for her recovery from the Wuhan Virus.

Rep. Whitsett is black and a Democrat member of the state legislature but she committed an unforgivable transgression. Ms. Whitsett said ‘thank you.’

Because she thanked him, the Michigan Democrat Party will censure her on Saturday. In addition, they will bar any future endorsements of a Democratic lawmaker who credited President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19.

At an April 14 meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and other COVID-19 survivors, she credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life.

THE UNFORGIVABLE THANK YOU

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett told Trump at the meeting. “I did not know that saying thank you had a political line.”

“I’m telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words.”

The censure means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles.

DISGUSTING RESPONSE FROM CALLOUS MARXISTS

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.”

“They do not belong to themselves,” Kinloch said of endorsed candidates and elected officials. “They belong to the members and precinct delegates of the Democratic Party.”

They don’t belong to themselves? That sounds like slavery. Rep. Whitsett needs to leave that party. She’s way too nice.

The fact that she thought she faced death and was saved means nothing.

No black member of the DNC is allowed to think for him or herself. They will walk, talk, act at all times according to the party’s demands. Identity politics at its best. This is who the Democrats are. They are despots, unreasonable Marxist authoritarians.

Glenn Beck plans to make her the subject of his show tomorrow.

Rep. Whitsett tweeted this out: