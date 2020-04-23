Former NSA official says Senate Intel Report Is Wrong, Putin wanted Hillary

According to the former national security official, Fred Fleitz, a former Trump official, Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan purposely buried intelligence evidence showing Russian President Vladimir Putin actually wanted “the more predictable and malleable” Hillary Clinton to be elected in 2016.

In an oped at Fox News, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz strongly disputed the recent Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings on the Russia probe.

SENATE INTELLIGENCE REPORT

The Senate intel report reviewed the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) drafted for President Barack Obama on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. It claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to win in 2016. The complaint has been that the Obama-ordered report was rigged.

The report about the ICA by the Republican-led Senate committee under the very weak Senator Burr was released on Tuesday. It stated that intelligence community officials who prepared the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian interference in 2016 (ICA) “were under no political pressure” to reach “specific conclusions.” It challenges House conclusions that former CIA Director John Brennan cooked the intelligence for political purposes.

The MSM claims that its findings “back” the Obama administration intelligence officials’ assessment, and “drop a bombshell” on the John Durham investigation, according to American Greatness.

John Brennan himself told Politico Wednesday that the Senate report vindicated the intelligence community’s (IC) assessment.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes, however, contradicts their report. He found evidence showing that the Brennan CIA was using intelligence for political purposes.

“The House committee found the intelligence community assessment violated protocols for drafting such assessments,” Fleitz reported, stating that the Senate committee ignored these “extraordinary violations of intelligence community rules.”

Fleitz reported:

The Senate Intelligence Committee report falsely claims that “all analytical lines are supported with all-source intelligence” and that analysts who wrote the intelligence community assessment consistently said they “were under no politically motivated pressure to reach specific conclusions.”

House Intelligence Committee staff members found the opposite. They told me there was conflicting intelligence evidence on Russian motivations for meddling in the 2016 election.

More gravely, they said that CIA Director Brennan suppressed facts or analysis that showed why it was not in Russia’s interests to support Trump and why Putin stood to benefit from Hillary Clinton’s election. They also told me that Brennan suppressed that intelligence over the objections of CIA analysts.

House Intelligence Committee staff told me that after an exhaustive investigation reviewing intelligence and interviewing intelligence officers, they found that Brennan suppressed high-quality intelligence suggesting that Putin actually wanted the more predictable and malleable Clinton to win the 2016 election.

House Intelligence Committee staff said to Fleitz that the Brennan team “included low-quality intelligence that failed to meet intelligence community standards” to support their political claim that Russian officials preferred Trump over Clinton and some CIA analysts objected to the “flawed, substandard information in the assessment.”

Federal prosecutor John Durham reportedly is looking into the drafting of the intelligence community assessment as part of his investigation of possible government wrongdoing before and after the last presidential election. He is best positioned to let us know if the 2017 assessment was rigged.