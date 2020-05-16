Despot LA mayor threatens to turn off water & power to disobedient store owners

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti isn’t planning to open up the economy for months and has just ordered all Angelenos to wear face masks all the time outdoors, even at the beaches. Why? Because he’s a tyrant. It’s certainly not backed by science or health requirements.

When will Angelenos stop voting for authoritarians like Garcetti?

Fox News reports that Garcetti just extended his militant lockdown order until the end of August for no legitimate health reason. If businesses disobey, the despots are threatening to turn off water service and power to ‘nonessential businesses’ that refused.

“We won’t tolerate the selfish behavior of a few who unnecessarily put our community at risk,” Garcetti said in a press release on his website.

Selfish? To want to work? LA doesn’t have enough cases to warrant this.

“Let me be clear: it is unacceptable for non-essential businesses to continue their operations as normal. I announced the Safer at Home Business Ambassadors Program to help ensure businesses comply with our emergency order to keep our communities safe,” he noted on Twitter in March.

What an arrogant piece of work. He loves his power over people.

Fox News added that the order requires LA residents to stay at home except for in a number of situations, including to get food, health, or medical necessities — as well as to care for children or adult relatives, friends and people with disabilities, according to the mayor’s office.

Nonessential businesses include bars, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, salons, and gyms.

All businesses are essential and it they can open safely, they should be allowed to open.

If anyone is “irresponsible and selfish,” it’s Garcetti and his crew of tyrants.

“Los Angeles County has seen at least 13 deaths and 799 cases of coronavirus, health authorities there said Wednesday. That’s out of at least 2,660 cases and 58 deaths reported across California,” Fox News reported Friday.

In no way does this justify another 90-day lockdown. This is likely driven by politics. These people want to make the country into the worst possible mess to ensure a senile Biden wins in November.

We need to develop herd immunity and there isn’t even any evidence the social distancing is worth what we have lost. Sweden isn’t doing badly at all compared with other European nations. They kept the children in school and practiced some social distancing while keeping businesses open.

There are specific populations who are vulnerable and they need to protect themselves. It’s not the government’s job.

This disease affects the elderly mostly, the obese, and people with underlying conditions.

Quarantining healthy people, destroying an economy was fine to flatten the curve. Since then, it’s a big fail.

The despots’ ideas of what is ‘essential’ are nonsense, and often illogical.

Californians apparently want to be ruled by despots. They just do as told. The despots are given power they won’t give up easily, and it was easily won.