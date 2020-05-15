Executive order coming to require essential drugs be made in the USA

CNBC reported on Thursday, based on sources, “The White House is preparing an executive order which will require certain essential drugs to be made in the U.S.

“One of the sources told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche the order could come out as soon as Friday. The applicable time frame for reviewing the order will be 90 days, the sources said.

“The administration has a wide-ranging supply chain effort underway for products in a variety of sectors seen as national security issues, including drugs, medical supplies, semiconductors, and defense equipment, the sources said.

“About 72% of pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers supplying the U.S. are located overseas, including 13% in China, according to an October congressional testimony by Janet Woodcock, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.”

This should never have happened.

Buy American when you can.