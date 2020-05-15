Executive order coming to require essential drugs be made in the USA

CNBC reported on Thursday, based on sources, “The White House is preparing an executive order which will require certain essential drugs to be made in the U.S.
“One of the sources told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche the order could come out as soon as Friday. The applicable time frame for reviewing the order will be 90 days, the sources said.
“The administration has a wide-ranging supply chain effort underway for products in a variety of sectors seen as national security issues, including drugs, medical supplies, semiconductors, and defense equipment, the sources said.
“About 72% of pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers supplying the U.S. are located overseas, including 13% in China, according to an October congressional testimony by Janet Woodcock, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.”
This should never have happened.
Buy American when you can.
Getting the Skinnypop ready for the CPUSA meltdown! They won’t like their comrades in China losing out on that filthy capitalist pig lucre.
I dare China-Mart to try a made in the USA campaign like they had when they first came in locally back in the late 1980s.
Most of my meds are made in India and it is probably due to cost.
I’ll have to look up if they have unions in India.
I wonder how to find where certain medications are made? The writer is right. This should not have happened. It was long before President Trump.
@ Jen,
Finding out the maker is the first step but unlike most other products their countries of origin do not have to be fully disclosed.
https://www.peoplespharmacy.com/articles/do-you-have-any-idea-where-your-pills-are-made
Amen