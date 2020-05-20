‘Despot’ Whitmer confirmed she’s in talks to be Biden’s VP

Commentary and Fact

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who some have called a despot, confirmed Tuesday she is in talks with Joe Biden’s team to join the 2020 ticket.

“It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting,” authoritarian Gretchen said on ‘Today.’

Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, said at the March debate that he would be picking a female running mate. His black supporters want a black woman, but Michigan is a swing state and the tyrant could win the state for him.

Among the nation’s female Democratic governors, Whitmer has been earning the most attention. She passes draconian orders, using the virus as an excuse. She is facing quite a few lawsuits, including one from doctors who say her rules are “reckless and senseless.” She also took a license away from a 77-year-old barber who tried to dissent. All he worked for all his life is now gone, he said.

The 48-year-old first-term governor, who previously served in the Michigan state House and Senate, and was a county prosecutor, comes from one of the three states Trump was able to win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, which put him in the White House.

Others on the Biden VP list are equally awful and includes Stacey Abrams — the far-left fake governor of Georgia, Elizabeth Warren — the female Bernie, Kamala Harris — the female Obama, Catherine Cortez Masto — far-left and a Hispanic Nevadan, Tammy Duckworth — a disabled veteran of the far-left, Amy Klobuchar who wants us to pay for killing full-term babies, Michelle Obama who doesn’t want the job, and Susan Rice — a renowned liar.

If you wonder about Whitmer’s far-left bona fides, here she is saying she wants to abolish ICE: