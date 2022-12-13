Despots at Twitter Saw Trump as Hitler, Supporters as Nazis

We posted the key points from Twitter Files 5 here but wanted to make a special point of the bizarre thinking from these people. Here they are trying to silence the President of the United States because they don’t like his opinion, his style, his party, whatever, but they are calling his supporters Nazis and Trump, the leader of a terrorist group.
These people are acting like Nazis. They aren’t stupid people. As they silence a President and half the country, they think the victims are the tyrants. It’s mind-boggling.
Members of that team came to “view him as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.”
American patriots are rioters to them. I am not sure if these people are useful idiots or rationalize to assure themselves they are correct in what they are doing.
Liberalism is a Mental Disorder much like Schizophrenia where the mind of a Liberal is incapable of interpreting reality in a logical and rational manner. When any ideology of a Liberal is challenged they simple see the challenger as an enemy who must be Neutralized or Eliminated. The Liberal mind operates on Feelings vice Logic so they can’t explain a basis for their thinking. Many times this results in a sudden and violent break with Reality. Extreme cases of Liberalism makes the Liberal a threat to civilized society. We see how Liberals will Riot and even commit Murder in the defense of their Wacko Ideas. You simply can’t reason with the Mentally Ill. Since the Liberal has shown a propensity for violence that endangers others, the Mentally Ill Liberal should be segregated from society and treated for their illness.
M. Dowling and other readers.
It is imply impossible for rational people to understand the thoughts and motives of the irrational. They are just plain messed up in their thinking. Purple is yellow and Green is red. So confused by propaganda that Antifa calls it self anti-fascist, while it looses brown shirts on conservatives. Fiscal responsibility is idiocy and spending into insane debt is good. Decreasing goods and increasing money supply is viewed as noon-inflationary. And I could go on. It is like the days before the flood in which God rescued Noah and no one knew the disaster that was coming (or IS coming today).