Despots at Twitter Saw Trump as Hitler, Supporters as Nazis

We posted the key points from Twitter Files 5 here but wanted to make a special point of the bizarre thinking from these people. Here they are trying to silence the President of the United States because they don’t like his opinion, his style, his party, whatever, but they are calling his supporters Nazis and Trump, the leader of a terrorist group.

These people are acting like Nazis. They aren’t stupid people. As they silence a President and half the country, they think the victims are the tyrants. It’s mind-boggling.

Members of that team came to “view him as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.”

28. Things escalate from there. Members of that team came to “view him as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.” pic.twitter.com/QD4DvrUEhO — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

American patriots are rioters to them. I am not sure if these people are useful idiots or rationalize to assure themselves they are correct in what they are doing.

27. A few minutes later, Twitter employees on the “scaled enforcement team” suggest that Trump’s tweet may have violated Twitter’s Glorification of Violence policy—if you interpreted the phrase “American Patriots” to refer to the rioters. pic.twitter.com/Wszq4zBqnW — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

Related