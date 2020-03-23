Details emerge of Pelosi’s power grab in her 2 trillion dollar Covid-19 bill

The Covi-19 bill is 1,119 pages long and it is supposed to target the effects of the illness. Thanks to Rachel Bovard’s summary on Twitter, we don’t have to go through the bill in depth. Included here are some of Nancy Pelosi’s demands in the emergency rescue package. The hand of the socialist Green New Deal and corrupt voting are in these demands. It’s a power grab.

“Conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections”

Bail out the postal service. Establish woke rules:



4. Require early voting.

5. Same day voter registration.

6. Does collective bargaining belong in a virus relief bill? Democrats think so.

7. Require airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions. It is not going to save the airlines.

Publicly report greenhouse gas emissions from flights.

9. Set up every community with a retirement enhancement act. Don’t they need jobs first as opposed to a big government retirement on top of SS?

MITCH MCCONNELL BLASTED THEM

.@senatemajldr: “Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the green New Deal.” pic.twitter.com/TGuhsjAmfc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2020