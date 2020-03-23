This is why the right doesn’t trust Dr. Fauci

Our economy is in the process of being seriously damaged in order to maintain a stay-in-place order that seems to delay but not stop the virus. The hope is it will stop it enough or slow it enough to give science time to develop a cure and put a vaccine in place.

The right suspects there is more at play since Democrats for the second time today blocked the virus relief bill in order to get unrelated items into the bill.

But there is something else. People on the right are beginning to distrust the power Dr. Fauci has as the President tries to weigh the demands of the medical community and those of business and the economists.

THIS IS WHY THE RIGHT DISTRUSTS DR. FAUCI

On Sunday a phone interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci was published by Science Mag. During the interview, he undermined Trump and promoted himself, although he was largely supportive of the President.

He was asked how he managed to not get fired, and he responded within the bounds, but he was skating close to the edge.

“Well, that’s pretty interesting because to his [President’s] credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say,” he responded.

The interviewer asked what he disagrees with the President about, and Dr. Fauci said not on substance, just style.

“It is expressed in a way that I would not express it, because it could lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject,” he said, carefully letting the President down. Was this necessary?

Here’s an example:

The interviewer asked, “You stood nearby while President Trump was in the Rose Garden shaking hands with people. You’re a doctor. You must have had a reaction like Sir, please don’t do that.”

He said, “Yes, I say that to the task force. I say that to the staff,” he said. “We should not be doing that. Not only that–we should be physically separating a bit more on those press conferences. To his credit, the Vice President [Mike Pence] is really pushing for physical separation of the task force [during meetings].”

This Is the Big One:

The interviewer said the President wishes China had told them three or four months sooner and were very secretive. But by January 10, the genome sequence of the virus was public. “It doesn’t comport with facts,” Jon, the interviewer said. [Fact: China knew in December and lied to WHO through January 20th about the contagion].

Fauci knows what China did but said, “I know, but what do you want me to do? I mean, seriously Jon, let’s get real, what do you want me to do?” he said, suggesting agreement that the admittedly imprecise President was lying.

OTHER REASONS WHY

Dr. Fauci’s wife is Dr. Christine Grady who was appointed to Obama’s Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues.

Dr. Fauci knew of the dangers to children returning to school during the H1N1 pandemic but downplayed the risk, unlike now:

We are in dangerous times. Capitalism could collapse and if Americans can’t work, they will need a big socialist government.

Dr. Fauci is a wonderful, dedicated doctor who is looking for a cure, but is he in any way biased? That is for you to decide, but do your own research.

Check this out:

