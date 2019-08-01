Details on Jim Comey’s Alleged Crimes That the AG Won’t Prosecute

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, now due in August, will allegedly show that former FBI director James Comey conducted covert “counterintelligence” of Trump and had a covert agent in the White House spying on the President.

Comey was secretly trying to build a case against Trump.

The IG report will not be flattering of sanctimonious Comey and does recommend prosecution which the AG will not do, according to reports.

According to John Solomon, although a technical violation, the DOJ did not want to “make its first case against the Russia investigators with such thin margins and look petty and vindictive,” a source told him, explaining the DOJ’s rationale.

But Comey and others inside the FBI and the DOJ during his tenure still face legal jeopardy in ongoing probes by the IG and Barr-appointed special prosecutor John Durham.

These are far more significant and concern FISA abuse.

COMEY LIED, LEAKED AND KEPT CONFIDENTIAL PAPERS IN HIS HOME

We do now know definitively that Comey lied, leaked, and kept confidential papers in his home.

Newly-uncovered documents show that the FBI went to Comey’s house to retrieve secret memos after his firing. The FBI let him walk the secret memos out of the FBI after he was fired, records show. One contained secret information at the lowest level.

Remember when General Petraeus was destroyed over one document? How about the sailor who was in jail for a year over nine photos? And why is General Flynn still facing charges?

Judicial Watch obtained the records showing the FBI searched Comey’s house for the four memos detailing conversations with the President, according to six pages of records obtained by the government watchdog.

They also received a newly declassified FBI document “dated June 16, 2017, in which FBI agents describe Comey telling them that he had written two additional Trump meeting memos that he could no longer find.”

“Former FBI Director James Comey was interviewed at his residence at [redacted]. This interview was scheduled in advance, for the purpose of providing certain classified memoranda (memos) to Comey for review. After being advised of the identity of the interviewing Agents and the nature of the interview, Comey provided the following information:

After reviewing the memos, Comey spontaneously stated, to the best of his recollection, two were missing:

In the first occurrence, Comey said at an unknown date and time, between January 7, 2017, which Comey believed was the date of his briefing at Trump Tower, and Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, 2017, Comey received a phone call from President-elect Donald J. Trump. The originating telephone number may have had a New York area code. Following the telephone conversation, Comey drafted and e-mailed a memo to James Rybicki and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.”

The FBI went to his home a month after Comey was fired by the President. They were looking for “evidence.”

Comey was fired on May 9, 2017, and the FBI was at his home on June 7, 2017.

The memos were dated February 14, March 30, April 11, 2017, and “last night at 6:30 pm.”

Comey told them during the interview that the other two memos were missing.

“These extraordinary FBI docs further confirm that James Comey should never have had FBI files on President Trump at his home and that the FBI failed to secure and protect these private and classified files,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“Mr. Comey’s illegal leaking these FBI files as part of his vendetta against President Trump (directly resulting in the corrupt appointment of Robert Mueller) ought to be the subject of a criminal investigation.”

On June 8, 2017, Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he leaked memos of his conversations with President Trump because he wanted a special counsel appointed.

Columbia University Law professor Daniel Richman, a friend of Comey’s, reportedly turned over copies of the former FBI director’s explosive memos … to the FBI, to circumvent Congress.

His friend leaked the information and the NY Times published a report about the memo on May 16, 2017. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed the following day.

While this appears illegal and others have been torched for doing the same thing, according to John Solomon, there is a bigger picture we must consider with more serious crimes under investigation. The AG Bill Barr is giving him a pass if Solomon is accurate. Will someone forgive General Petraeus his ‘crime’ than?

Perhaps the AG didn’t think he could win in New York. There is also the report that Comey told his friend, special counsel Robert Mueller, about the memos before he testified before Congress. We don’t know what transpired but some suggest he was given immunity by Mueller.

Comey has always contended that the memos were his personal documents.

We keep hearing how explosive documents are and the lawbreakers will be held to account but it never happens. I’ve read two IG reports and so far, the reports rip into the targets but the conclusion says there is no crime here or it cites some possible petty crime by one person.

JUDICIAL WATCH CAN’T GET DOCUMENTS FROM STRZOK-PAGE

Also, Tom Fitton is trying to get the Strzok-Page documents and the FBI wants two years to turn them over. They are deliberately delaying until after the next election.

.@TomFitton on new docs that show FBI agents went to Comey’s home to retrieve memos: “These docs show & further confirm the corrupt formation of the Mueller special counsel & the FBI’s negligence in protecting @realDonaldTrump‘s FBI files.”

READ MORE: https://t.co/qWdEuJtZ5Q pic.twitter.com/bHV6BFBK96 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 31, 2019