Details on the Walkouts/Slowdowns & We Must Keep It Up

We reported that this past weekend saw some dramatic sickouts of people rebelling against the vaccine mandates, especially the very noticeable one at Southwest Airlines. The media and the airline’s PR people tried to cover it up for obvious reasons.

Southwest had to cancel nearly 2,000 flights over the weekend.

As the details leak out, the airlines will have to stop lying but the media will likely just ignore it.

The walkouts and slow downs will work. People need to stand up for their beliefs no matter how difficult.

Alex Berenson had more information on substack which follows.

URGENT: A Southwest Airlines pilot explains why you will not hear anything about vaccine mandates from his union – and why Southwest has more flexibility than it admits to stand up to the White House

The pilot emailed following the first Southwest post today (and provided his SWA ID to prove his identity). He asked that I paraphrase the email, Berenson wrote.

Essentially, the union cannot organize or even acknowledge the sickout, because doing so would make it an illegal job action. Years ago, Southwest and its pilots had a rough negotiation, and the union would not even let the pilots internally discuss the possibility of working-to-rule (which would have slowed Southwest to a crawl).

But at the moment the pilots don’t even have to talk to each other about what they’re doing. The anger internally – not just among pilots but other Southwest workers – is enormous. The tough prior negotiations notwithstanding, Southwest has a history of decent labor relations, and workers believe the company should stand up for them against the mandate. Telling pilots in particular to comply or face termination has backfired.

—

Meanwhile, Southwest has more flexibility than it has acknowledged. Federal contracts represent about 3 percent of its revenue, but even the Biden administration CANNOT alter existing contracts (please note, I have not checked this, though it seems reasonable); Southwest is only at risk of losing future contracts.

This pilot believes that the fact that the airlines received $25 billion in no-strings-attached cash for “payroll support” last year (as well another $25 billion in loans) has made them particularly reluctant to stand up to the Biden administration. Southwest’s CEO, Gary Kelly, may be in an especially tough spot since he is the head of the airline lobbying group.

—

Finally: This pilot says he loves Southwest and finds the crisis painful but feels that if this is the only way Americans can stand up to these mandates, then let the chips fall.

With Southwest and most airlines, you have pilots who are former military and who are generally not inclined towards giving up freedom. You also have an airline that services more of the free states than many airlines. It’s their base.

One employee who contacted Berenson said that other airlines are also planning walkouts and slow downs.

American Airlines pilots have also made it clear they want choices. There will be a showdown.

Southwest Airlines covering up a massive anti-mandate sickout pic.twitter.com/shQvzfZrnh — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 10, 2021

Looks like Southwest Airlines and Anthony Fauci have the same PR people calling the shots. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 10, 2021

Not only is this an issue of freedom against an overreaching government in the beginning throes of totalitarianism, but it’s a case of forcing a vaccine on people without any long-range studies.

Data from the VAERs site, which lists adverse effects not yet investigated, cites 778,685 potentially adverse cases of the COVID-19 vaccine. The data covers Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2021, including foreign deaths.

The data lists more than 16,000 deaths, 23,712 permanent disabilities, 17,618 birth defects. In the US alone, there were over 7,000 deaths within 24 hours of the vaccination.

Many have complained that most adverse effects are not reported. Other reports indicate only 1% of cases were reported in the past. It’s impossible right now to know how many were ignored with COV.

In the UK, data indicates that deaths among teenage boys in England and Wales have increased by 63%. One week showed an increase as high as 700%.

With those numbers, people should be given a choice as to whether they take it or not.

A new Israeli study shows the antibodies wane after only two months. That doesn’t seem like a solution to the problem of this virus. We need to focus on therapeutics.

A study from Israel covering 4,800 healthcare workers showed antibody levels waned rapidly after 2 doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine as Pfizer officially asked FDA to authorize its vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.https://t.co/MqcsnQaKOz — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 8, 2021

