Media Blackout on Air Trafficker Controllers’ Walk Out over Vaccine Mandates

















Air traffic controllers in Florida and Texas walked out over the vaccine mandates on Friday evening. The MSM and the airlines chose not to tell the truth and claimed weather and staffing issues delayed flights.

The corrupt media will not tell you the truth.

According to the FAA, mass flight cancellations were blamed on limited staffing at the Jacksonville Air Traffic Control Center in Hilliard and weather Friday night.

Several flights in and out of Florida were either canceled or delayed.

Southwest Airlines is the latest major U.S. airline to mandate that employees receive the Covid-19 vaccination or lose their jobs. The airline is immediately suffering the consequences due to a reported mass ‘sickout’ that is causing severe delays and hundreds of flight cancellations.

“The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons,” KDVR reported.

The major airline carrier is now suffering severe operational disruption due to widespread reports.

“Southwest Airlines is suffering an operational meltdown this weekend as hundreds upon hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled outright,” the Points Guy reported. “The airline is blaming weather and an air traffic control issue from Friday for the domino effect of cancellations.”

BREAKING: Air Traffic Controllers In Jacksonville, FL Staged A Walkout Yesterday In Response To The Vaccine Mandate It’s Being Reported That All Flights In & Out Of FL Were Cancelled As A Result Mainstream Media Chose Not To Report On This As Of Yet pic.twitter.com/DCSqh8M1eq — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) October 9, 2021

Is there a media blackout on last night’s air traffic controller walkout in Jacksonville, FL? Hundreds of flights canceled. Walkout due to vax mandate From a trusted source: pic.twitter.com/kCseQMZlal — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) October 9, 2021

Was on my way home to Dallas this evening from Las Vegas and after 3 delays, I finally made it to Dallas-Love Field (@SouthwestAir main hub) only to see hundreds of people without flights, food, or lodging stuck in the airport this evening. pic.twitter.com/8LGuyt49fP — Sierra (@Sierra_K_Ross) October 10, 2021

Looks like there’s a lot of confusion aboard my @SouthwestAir flight. The flight attendant announced that weather concerns coupled with a staffing issue at the Jacksonville air traffic control center have led to a “delayed flight,” but there’s a likelihood of it being canceled. — Denise Sawyer of CBS12 (@DeniseCBS12) October 8, 2021

ATTENTION @SouthwestAir Myself @ a plane full of passengers on the 6:40pm flight 873 from @ATLairport to @FLLFlyer are PISSED! At first the flight was delayed until 7:25pm & then canceled due to weather but my Lady just sent me this video in Ft Lauderdale. What is the REAL issue! pic.twitter.com/k1VlWdpEuu — Carlos Scott (@NVisionMarketin) October 8, 2021

