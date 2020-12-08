Devastated restaurant owner sends a desperate warning to our rulers

Los Angeles restaurant owner Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon in Sherman Oaks, joined Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Monday. She gave a dire warning to those who were listening.

Small business owners and employees, who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic and its associated restrictions, are “going to die’ from poverty, depression, and suicide.

Marsden also wanted to know how local leaders can shut down businesses before the holidays — without offering any help or solutions.

Marsden described the desperation among small business owners and restaurant owners. The coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns are not only destroying businesses but lives.

“The community is going to be destroyed,” she warned. “From unemployment to suicide rates, to businesses being shuttered, to homeless doubling and tripling.”

“We can’t close our businesses. We need to stay open to survive this,” she added.

“I have two employees that have lost people that are close to them to suicide in the last two months. I have a bartender sleeping on a couch, one with a 3-year-old who can’t pay her rent and can’t get a job, and I just hired her because we’ve gotten busy in October. She had two weeks of training and then was laid off again from her third job,” Marsden explained.

“This is not realistic. This is not common sense,” she said, near tears.

Marsden found herself in the limelight when she spoke emotionally and powerfully on a viral video on Friday. She was outraged that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had shut down her outdoor patio at her business while okay a Hollywood movie crew to set up an outdoor dining area just a few feet away.

Why are we letting unimportant politicians who are often bottom feeders rule over us?

Watch: