“Devastating” Results of Rasmussen’s Most “Consequential” Poll

The Rasmussen poll is one of the most “consequential” and “devastating” they have ever conducted. People will complain that Rasmussen isn’t the best poll. Fine, but why doesn’t the legacy media create a poll like this to compare?

Rasmussen published this essential poll. The results are dramatic. These are devastating results as Rasmussen indicates. If YouTube takes it down, go to his site on Rumble.

It deals with perceptions of vaccine death. Democrats and Republicans agree and Rasmussen is the only one asking the question.

Reader Note: As we've done with all of our vaccine side-effects work, this one is fully open – Story, Toplines & Crosstabs – as a public service. E pluribus unum https://t.co/ckUYbUqsYH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 31, 2023

Watch this highly consequential poll they have ever run:

