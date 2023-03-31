“Devastating” Results of Rasmussen’s Most “Consequential” Poll

By
M Dowling
-
0
86

The Rasmussen poll is one of the most “consequential” and “devastating” they have ever conducted. People will complain that Rasmussen isn’t the best poll. Fine, but why doesn’t the legacy media create a poll like this to compare?

Rasmussen published this essential poll. The results are dramatic. These are devastating results as Rasmussen indicates. If YouTube takes it down, go to his site on Rumble.

It deals with perceptions of vaccine death. Democrats and Republicans agree and Rasmussen is the only one asking the question.

Watch this highly consequential poll they have ever run:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments