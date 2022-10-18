DHS Begs Government Workers to Clean Up Migrant Garbage

Secretary Mayorkas and DHS sent a plea for government volunteers to go to the southern border to help support illegals for the next 60 days by cleaning up the illegal migrants’ garbage.

Biden did the same thing in March of last year. Garbage was a problem in 2021, also.

The garbage left behind has gone on for years, long before 2021.

The workers volunteer for months. Maybe we have too many government workers if they can take months off.

“They want people to volunteer to pick up garbage along the border. I don’t know how you define that job,” America’s Newsroom host Bill Hemmer said while talking with co-host Dana Perino and Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

Watch:

