Harris-Harvard Poll Has Some Surprising Results!

M Dowling
36

The Harris-Harvard poll had some interesting statistics. It has Donald Trump as the most popular politician, and this is coming from a left-wing poll. It suggests a good outcome for Republicans next month.

The police and military are back in favor. Good news!

Americans are most concerned about inflation, the economy, and immigration.

Here’s another interesting chart. Americans see Republicans are concerned about the same issues. They see Democrats as focused on J6, and no one’s voting on that. We all see it’s a show trial. It’s ridiculous.

 


John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

They have their agenda and do not give one damn what the people think….they and their cohorts in the Main sewer Stream fake Media/social mediawill do/say anything(lie) to advance their cause…Totalitarian Tyranny…

