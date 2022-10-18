Harris-Harvard Poll Has Some Surprising Results!

The Harris-Harvard poll had some interesting statistics. It has Donald Trump as the most popular politician, and this is coming from a left-wing poll. It suggests a good outcome for Republicans next month.

The police and military are back in favor. Good news!

Americans are most concerned about inflation, the economy, and immigration.

Here’s another interesting chart. Americans see Republicans are concerned about the same issues. They see Democrats as focused on J6, and no one’s voting on that. We all see it’s a show trial. It’s ridiculous.

