DHS Docs: Treat Trump Supporters As Greatest Domestic Threat

AFL released the second tranche of Democrat’s DHS internal documents showing plans to label Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. The Brennan-Clapper intel leftists discussed how “most of the domestic terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president.”

“The releases show how the Biden Democrat administration classifies someone as a person likely to commit “domestic violent extremist” attacks, particularly those who support President Trump, are “in the military,” or are “religious.”

“Under the Brennan-Clapper committee’s approach to national security, when all else fails, DHS should use being “in the military” or “religious” to profile people and tag them as having “indicators of extremists and terrorism” as a pretext to allow DHS to spy on them.

“According to the Group, “we should be more worried about these” individuals. The group went on to discuss how “most of the Domestic Terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president,” i.e., Trump supporters.

/2 Today, we are releasing the second tranche of internal files from the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,” obtained exclusively through our litigation with @RichardGrenell against the Biden DHS: https://t.co/H3WCaMs2EZ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

Retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata warned about Brennan.

“John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation,” Tata said. “He supports the overthrow of this particular president (Trump). And he needed to have his access to information revoked.”

How did a guy who voted for a Soviet-tied Communist, Gus Hall, become the head of the CIA anyway?

Clapper, Comey, and Brennan were all behind the fake dossier. They are all liars.

