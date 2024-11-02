Ron Paul Would Agree to Advise Musk in a Trump Administration

Elon Musk is expected to be involved in a President Trump administration that seeks to make government more efficient. Ron Paul told podcaster David Gornoski that he would welcome any opportunity to advise Elon Musk on economic policy.

Gornoski asked if he would consider advising Musk on wasteful spending, Paul said, “Well I would … Everybody would know what I believe, and there’d be no secrets, but I wouldn’t want an official position, you know, because I’ve sort of steered away from getting too involved in the politics of it all right now.” Paul said he views his role now as one of educating the public about the dangers of unfettered government growth.

Ron Paul: Willing to Help Elon Cut Government The great @RonPaul joins me for a conversation on the Presidential election, whether he would help @elonmusk cut government spending, RFK Jr’s focus on government food tampering, individuals vs the collective, and more. Timestamps… pic.twitter.com/CubrYH3urC — David Gornoski (@DavidGornoski) October 31, 2024