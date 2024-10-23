DHS Official Entices Illegal Migrants to Come to the US

The Washington Free Beacon reports that a Department of Homeland Security official has been promoting illegal immigration for months. He does it by enticing and offering advice to potential border crossers on social media, according to a newly released report.

Wilson Osorio, an associate counsel with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, “uses his TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram channels” to post conversations with illegal immigrants and share tips about the migration process, the conservative watchdog American Accountability Foundation said in its report. Osorio asked the migrants “to tell those watching how much money they make, how they came to the United States, and how wonderful it is to illegally enter and settle in the United States.”

Since July, Osorio has posted dozens of videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, according to the report. Osorio appears to have since removed his LinkedIn profile and made his TikTok and YouTube accounts private, Fox News reported.

This is a betrayal of our nation and our laws. Treasonous is a better word since he is a high-level government employee. The irony of my taxes paying someone to betray us is unnerving.

