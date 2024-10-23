Trump Files an FEC Complaint Over UK Party Influencing US Election

As reported, the UK Labour Party is encouraging its radical left activists to travel to the US to help Democrats regularly. Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission. He demanded that they launch an investigation into a scheme by United Kingdom Labour Party activists to volunteer to support the Harris campaign. It is election interference and probably illegal.

Democrats have left no stone unturned to win this election by any means. Foreign countries interfering in our election seems like a bridge too far.

The Trump campaign is demanding that the Federal Election Commission launch an investigation into a scheme by United Kingdom Labour Party activists to volunteer to support the Harris campaign. DETAILS: https://t.co/7S6Lopqa0E#trump #election #uk #harris #explore pic.twitter.com/ZkIRMLU9tT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2024

Normally, the Labour Party’s involvement is limited to helping to make connections for volunteers with Americans willing to assist. However, the Trump campaign now alleges that it amounts to in-kind contributions from foreign sources, which are forbidden by American election law. It was organized by Labour’s Head of Operations, Sofia Patel.

The Washington Post reports:

Strategists linked to Britain’s Labour Party have been offering advice to Kamala Harris about how to earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center-left.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn’t meet with Harris when visiting the White House on Friday. But two of his former top advisers were in Washington this week briefing Democratic strategists and pollsters from the Harris campaign. Last month, a Labour Party delegation traveled to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

They use what some might call weasel words to claim they aren’t recruited or getting paid, saying they merely have “insights to share.”

According to The Telegraph:

Labour has admitted paying for Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff to attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC) amid a row over whether he advised Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Sources said the party had covered the cost of Morgan McSweeney’s visit to the US conference in August, following rumours he had held talks with Ms Harris’s team.

But the source insisted it was wrong to say that either Mr McSweeney or Matthew Doyle, Sir Keir’s director of communications, had assisted the Harris campaign in any way.

Both men have been named in a federal complaint from Donald Trump’s team accusing Labour of making “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections”.

It comes after Labour Party staff organised a trip last week for almost 100 activists to campaign for Ms Harris in several critical battleground states.

Patel posted this on her LinkedIn account, making it obvious that it is foreign influence:

Head of Operations at The Labour Party in the UK is openly interfering in the US presidential election. Sofia Patel says she’s bringing active UK politicians to battleground states in the US. Is Kamala’s campaign now colluding with foreign countries to cheat in the election? pic.twitter.com/qVxtRIaiXs — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2024

Ms. Patel also states that she “ha[s] 10 spots available.” The limited number of “spots” indicates a reasonable inference that the Labour Party financially supports this effort.

It is unreasonable to believe that the Labour Party would deploy 100 people to assist the Harris campaign without the campaign’s knowledge.

Politico’s team acknowledges that Trump may have a legitimate gripe in this case. And Labour’s leadership worries that they may have damaged a key relationship with the US.

Users on LinkedIn are calling Patel out for her “electoral interference of another sovereign nations elections.” A UK woman says, “This is unacceptable. Aren’t you now paving the way for anyone to come and interfere in our elections too?” pic.twitter.com/N7KFv69u16 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2024