DHS: Russia Might Cyberattack US But the Borders Remain Open

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an intelligence bulletin revealing that Russia may attempt a cyberattack on the US homeland if the Kremlin discerns a NATO or US response to interfere in their invading the sovereign nation of Ukraine as a threat to Russia’s “long-term national security.

Russia has already formed an alliance with Cuba in response to Biden’s saber-rattling and he has a presence in Venezuela. It’s tit for tat.

A January 23 memo that was distributed by DHS to critical infrastructure operators, along with state and local governments said, “Russia maintains a range of offensive cyber tools that it could employ against U.S. networks — from low-level denials-of-service to destructive attacks targeting critical infrastructure.”

The memo states that DHS analysts estimate that Moscow’s ability to conduct cyberattacks, either destructive or disruptive, on the US homeland “probably remains very high.”

“We have not observed Moscow directly employ these types of cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure — notwithstanding cyberespionage and potential prepositioning operations in the past.”

The federal government has been preparing for cyberattacks from Russia since they threatened to invade Ukraine by sending over 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

Is this just more Russia paranoia? They haven’t observed Moscow employing these types of attacks but they’re warning us anyway? Why?

Wouldn’t this be a good time to close our borders if we haven’t already let our enemies in? Russians have been caught at the border and released into the United States. We are so busy worrying about Ukraine’s border but not our own.

This isn’t normal. We have a serious national security issue on our border and if Russia wants to walk in and attack, they can.

