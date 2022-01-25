NY State Supreme Court: Hochul’s Mask Mandate Is “unconstitutional, Null, Void, and Unenforceable”

M Dowling
New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker ruled the unelected governor’s mask mandate unconstitutional.To be constitutional, the legislature would have had to approve. this applies to everyone, children, adults, everyone.

The mandate in New York City is still in force.


