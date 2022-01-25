NY State Supreme Court: Hochul’s Mask Mandate Is “unconstitutional, Null, Void, and Unenforceable”

New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker ruled the unelected governor’s mask mandate unconstitutional.To be constitutional, the legislature would have had to approve. this applies to everyone, children, adults, everyone.

The mandate in New York City is still in force.

🚨NOW: NY Supreme Court just STRUCK DOWN Hochul Admin's statewide mask mandate. Honored to have fought with small biz owners, parents, electeds like @NassauExec & many more for common sense, freedom & science. New Yorkers know best despite the Gov's "Hochul knows best" arrogance. pic.twitter.com/GJpgORXMvm — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 24, 2022

