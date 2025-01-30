France Discussed Sending Troops to Greenland Over Trump

Bloomberg reports that Europe is uniting in response to US President Donald Trump’s efforts to buy Greenland or annex it. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sought to drum up support from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Frederickson met with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, and Norway over the weekend to garner support for Denmark’s desire to hold onto Greenland.

France discussed sending troops to Greenland in response to United States President Donald Trump’s desire to annex the Danish territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said.

Annexing is more the media’s word. It comes from a reporter asking Trump if he’d rule out military force. Trump asked why he would rule anything out.

However, Denmark didn’t wish to proceed. Good idea. They are starting to look like snowflakes.

Denmark can’t defend Greenland from China or Russia. In World War II, the US defended Greenland. We do have a base there.

According to Frederickson, the Trump administration has pressured Denmark almost daily.

The United States has a long history of buying territory from neighbors to expand the nation rather than through military conquest.

It has previously floated the idea of a Greenland purchase several times, going back to the 19th century without success. However, with Greenland becoming increasingly strategically valuable in the race for the Arctic as China and Russia mill around it, as well as its valuable minerals, Washington is more interested in acquiring the island.

