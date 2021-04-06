DHS wipes arrest of two suspected terrorists from recent press releases









Two Yemeni terrorists [on the terrorist watch list] were arrested at the border. For some reason, the Department of Homeland Security — for the most transparent administration ever — removed the press release, The Washington Times reported.

The release was posted Monday, but by Tuesday morning it was gone. An archived version is still available

Some in Congress had questions.

“Why did you take down your previously public tweet & press release announcing that two people on the terror watch list were apprehended exploiting President Biden’s open border policies?” demanded the Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Transparency in name alone is not transparency,” said the Republicans, who are led by ranking member Rep. John Katko.

All terrorists can get in. The border is open.

Roughly 250,000 anonymous people came into the U.S. in March alone. We have no idea who they are or where they ended up.

