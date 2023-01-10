Rules Package Passes, Most Provisions Negotiated Are Not In It

The official House rules package, which all but one Republican voted for, passed Monday. It includes a single-member motion to vacate the chair and a requirement that tax increases receive 60% support before becoming law. The rules also require that legislation have only one subject and give members 72 hours to read bills. Republicans are also creating a new Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee.

It’s a good start.

Most of the provisions negotiated by the leadership team and the GOP “rebels,” actually just holdouts, are not included in the rules package voted on by members, as noted by The Daily Caller.

“It has to do with personnel, how members of the conference will be appropriately distributed to key committees. It is about policy imperatives. There are critical issues that we must address,” North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop told reporters Friday.

McCarthy named Florida Rep. Byron Donalds to the GOP Steering Committee over the weekend, making him the second Freedom Caucus member. Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko is also on the panel. The Steering Committee doles out committee assignments to the Republican conference writ large. The Steering Committee chose Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, also a member of the Freedom Caucus, to lead the House Homeland Security Committee on Monday. Green beat out Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a McCarthy ally who constantly attacks the Freedom Caucus.

