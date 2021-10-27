Dick Durbin Backs AG Garland’s Attack on Parents

















Dick Durbin, predictably, defends Attorney General Garland targeting parents who protest at Boards meetings. He launched into the J6 riot/parade, veering away from the topic which is AG Garland is trying to silence parents who disagree with the hateful CRT curriculum.

There is a non-partisan wave of opposition building among parents and Democrats via one of their enforcement arms, the DoJ, plans to stop it before it gains momentum.

Durbin has always been. leftist hack.

I am confused, we don’t prosecute shoplifters but we do prosecute parents? Do we not have laws on the books where local PD can prosecute the perp?

Watch:

.@SenatorDurbin defends the DoJ targeting parents: “I typed in school board violence on a search engine this morning. Page after page is coming up … I don’t believe we should infringe on free speech but free speech does not involve threats and violence, period” pic.twitter.com/yCgNPNZC16 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2021

