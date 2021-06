The obvious question is did he actually kill himself?

Antivirus creator John McAfee published this video in July 2020, calling out the so-called "deep state" in the US. A week later an arrest warrant was issued and he got arrested in Spain. Less than a year later he’s found dead in a prison cell.pic.twitter.com/zKv86MTlIj

