Trump nukes Kamala after she announces her upcoming border visit



















Donald Trump is the only person who was able to get Kamala Harris to go to the border. He said he was going so she’s racing to beat him to it to finally assess the damage. We predicted that, but, of course, that was an obvious guess.

To be fair, Democrats are also pushing her to go to the border.

Trump released a scathing and honest new statement:

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created = a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair border policies,” Trump’s statement began.

“Harris and Biden were given the strongest border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” he concluded.

It likely won’t help her. She can’t do anything without embarrassing herself with inappropriate awkward statements and cackles.

INBOX – Trump on the upcoming Harris border visit. pic.twitter.com/dj9fmqJ3UV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 23, 2021

