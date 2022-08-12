Did Merrick Garland Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?

By Mark Schwendau

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland came out with an apparent one-man press conference yesterday to admit he was the one who ordered the search warrant of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to look for printed documents he was not to have taken after his presidency.

There is an old expression, “Stop talking, you are making the situation worse.” Whoever the “adult is in charge” at the White House, that message should have been given to Garland before he went on air to read his teleprompter more carefully than a Joe Biden.

A back story later developed after Garland’s one-man presser whereby information was (apparently) leaked to the mainstream media that a Secret Service agent at Mar-a-Lago was a whistleblower to Garland that President Trump was in possession of some materials related to nuclear weapons. The Trump family is not buying the story for a moment after the smears of “The Russian Collusion Delusion”.

President Donald Trump took to social media early Friday morning with a message posted on his social Truth Social platform where he dismissed a report by The Washington Post. That report stated FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate searching for classified documents concerning matters of national security, specifically nuclear weapons.

In his post, Trump stated, “Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more.

The same sleazy people are involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyers, or others, present,” he continued. “Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT.’ Planting information, anyone? Reminds me of a Christopher [sic] Steele Dossier!”

One of President Trump’s attorneys reported after the Garland presser that the former president and his family watched the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago on the retreat’s security cameras while they were away in New York.

Attorney Christina Bobb said, “They were actually able to see the whole thing… They actually have a better idea of what took place inside.” Bobb reported this to a number of conservative news outlets Thursday.

Attorney Bobb said that the agents had turned the security cameras off for a brief period but had been turned back on.

“So initially they said that… [they] need to turn off all cameras and of course, the staff complied,” she said, adding, “then lawyers said that you don’t actually have to turn them off. So shortly after, they turned them back on,” Bobb said.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert described the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Florida residence as a “coup” after Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed he had approved the search.

“AG Garland personally approved the raid on President Trump,” Boebert tweeted on Thursday. “This is nothing short of a coup.”

Boebert is a strong supporter of the former president and is among many of his Republican allies who condemned the FBI raid suggesting FBI agents could have been “planting” evidence since the raid was conducted improperly in the absence of his attorneys.

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also sent out a mean tweet suggesting Thursday,

“Our government has become an institution that protects and serves the elites, while the people suffer under the America last ruling class.

We must defund the FBI, dismantle the DOJ, and gut the agencies of political biases and persecutions.”

Apparently, after seeing the CCTV security video footage at Mar-a-Lago President Trump was the first to report that agents spent an inordinate amount of time in his wife Melania’s closet going through her clothes.

He made a post to his Truth Social, ″….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!”

Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan were both improperly (if not illegally) forbidden from following and monitoring the conduct of the 30+ agents who spent 12 hours in Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago compound. They were also denied a copy of the warrant stating it was under seal.

Where Merrick Garland has made himself look like Jussie Smollett is in the timeline of events that led up to this raid.

December 2021

After President Trump left the White House, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) began communicating with Trump’s staff to ensure it collected all outstanding materials from the Trump presidency. A representative from Trump’s staff informed the National Archives they had located a number of records and began making arrangements for that agency to retrieve those records.

It is to be noted President Trump is a noted string saver of various things that mean something to him out of habit, and his taking of this data was less malicious in intent than habit. It is also to be noted that the “liberal librarian” Debra Steidel Wall, running the archives, may have never properly briefed President Trump on the archival protocol.

January 2022

National Archives officials collected 15 boxes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. This included a trove of his personal documents such as communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a letter from outgoing President Barack Obama, talking points, schedules, and more, according to the Washington Post. Trump staffers told the news outlet that the boxes contained mementos from his presidency and were not kept at Mar-a-Lago for nefarious reasons.

Trump’s attorney’s reported the Trump staffers and President Trump’s relationship with the NARA was both collaborative and cordial. They reported President Trump extended his hospitality to the Mar-a-Lago visitors from the National Archives.

February

Upon examining the materials retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, National Archives staffers discovered some material that appeared to be classified. The National Archives then reportedly began to talk to the Justice Department the exact date of when talks between the National Archives and DOJ began is not known.

In response to the 15 boxes being retrieved from Mar-a-Lago and concerns about mishandling of classified material, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, announced her committee would investigate the matter.

A David Ferriero, an archivist of the United States, sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee confirming that the National Archives notified the DOJ about its discovery of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

April

Months into its inquiry, the Oversight Committee began butting heads with the DOJ over its review of Trump’s handling of presidential records. Rep. Maloney wrote a letter to AG Garland alleging the DOJ was hampering the National Archives from complying with the committee’s document requests from the Mar-a-Lago materials collected.

May

The DOJ document inquiry ratcheted up, and a grand jury was established in the matter, according to a report from the New York Times. Prosecutors issued at least one subpoena and issued requests for interviews with former Trump administration officials.

June

The last meeting of archivists at Mar-a-Lago President Trump tells them, “Anything you need, you let us know.” They asked President Trump to padlock the storeroom with materials they left behind they might want to review at some future date.

Two important takeaways:

The Trump Mar-a-Lago compound is probably already at least as secure as the White House before any extra locks.

These Washington, D.C., officials had the opportunity to take it all from President Trump and THEY opted not to.

Trump staffers complied and put an extra lock on the storeroom door to meet compliance.

August

Monday morning, August 8, Eric Trump received a call that Mar-a-Lago was being raided by the FBI. The younger Trump relayed that information to his father. Eric estimated over 30 FBI agents had descended upon the resort, storming through the gate, “ransacking an office, ransacking a closet,” and eventually breaking into a safe. Eric laughed, stating “The safe had nothing in it.” It was reported by Trump attorneys FBI agents showed up around 9 a.m. and left around 6 p.m. local time.

Nobody can call out Democrat hypocrisy better than President Donald Trump. He immediately took to free speech social media platforms (including his own) to point out:

“What happened to the 30 million pages of documents taken from the White House to Chicago by Barack Hussein Obama? He refused to give them back! What is going on? This act was strongly at odds with NARA. Will they be breaking into Obama’s ‘mansion’ in Martha’s Vineyard?”

What this sudden and unprecedented improper attack is probably really all about is less than national security and more about future Democrat and RINO security within the DC Swamp, as per this post from the former president yesterday:

“167 and 6 on Endorsements this cycle. This includes many who didn’t have a chance of getting elected. Most of the ‘Impeachers’ are gone or going. Crazy Liz Cheney, who rarely leaves Virginia, will be shown the door by the great people of Wyoming next Tuesday. The Unselect Committee is a T.V. ratings ‘BOMB.’ Only the Adam ‘Shifty’ Schitt family is watching!”

One newscaster recently made a rather humorous post online stating (paraphrased) “Trump is like a sci-fi monster. The more Democrats attack him, the stronger he gets!”

That comment seemingly was confirmed by President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on FOX News last night when she stated, “The fundraising to re-elect Donald Trump has been more since the day he left office. People want him back, and they want him back as soon as possible.”

Lara also lamented on the Clinton families and Biden families avoiding justice for all their criminal acts while her father-in-law is so constantly under attack and harassed while only trying to do good for the country and the American people is really disgusting.

Lara called out rumors that First Lady Melania Trump has had enough and does not want President Donald Trump to run a second time as a lie.

Security cameras took down the lies of Jussie Smollett. Will security cameras also take down the lies of Merrick Garland?

Will we see FBI agents with Melania’s panties over their heads in her bedroom? Would any of us really be surprised if we did?

