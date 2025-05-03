This Is Why Dr. Nesheiwat Hasn’t Been Confirmed as Surgeon General

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was nominated for the position of Surgeon General. At the end of 2022, she was still pushing masks. She also supported social distancing but not lockdowns. Now, she appears to have misled people about her qualifications. She supports gender-affirming care.

Nesheiwat hasn’t been confirmed, and it seems she misled everyone about her degrees. She kept suggesting that she was double board-certified, and gave the impression that one of the degrees was from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine.

She earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten. A spokesperson for the University of Arkansas told CBS News that she completed her residency through its family medicine program but did not obtain her medical degree there.

Independent reporter Anthony Clark first reported her misleading credentials on Substack.

Her LinkedIn profile lists a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine, omitting any mention of the Caribbean school. On social media, she referred to attending American University, minus the Caribbean. American University doesn’t have a medical school. She claimed in the same post that she completed most of her studies in London, England, at St. Thomas and Guy’s Hospital; CBS couldn’t verify that information.

In her November 2024 policy paper, she listed her qualifications accurately. She supported gender-affirming care if preceded by psychological therapy.

Maybe it’s time to pull her nomination.

