Update on the Catastrophic Los Angeles Fires

• Deadly LA fires: Apocalyptic scenes have emerged across Los Angeles County, where deadly wildfires remain mostly uncontained. Officials confirmed at least the sixth death Thursday, but have warned that “frankly, we don’t know” where the true death toll stands. Evacuation orders are impacting nearly 180,000 people.

• Residents on edge: Today began with some relief as Santa Ana winds weakened and allowed firefighters to dump water from the air, but forecasters warn that gusty winds are picking back up as the day goes on. Residents across LA are watching warily and contending with other hazardous conditions, including polluted air and unsafe water.

• Devastating impact: The uncontained Palisades Fire — which is scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica — is the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County. While damage assessments are ongoing, preliminary reports estimate the damaged or destroyed structures are “in the thousands,” the Los Angeles fire chief said Thursday.

Looters have begun to raid homes.

A New fire broke out:

BREAKING: New fire breaks out in the West Hills area in California pic.twitter.com/SzcHLzb4qQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2025

Lunatics set random fires.

People are starting random fires in California. What the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/2RQKXxq37I — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 9, 2025

It’s third world.

A friend in LA just took this video pic.twitter.com/WJBWCHmCUs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Wow! Palisades in LA is COMPLETELY GONE.. This is horrible. pic.twitter.com/32EDAd6bue — aka (@akafacehots) January 9, 2025

New drone shot from Pacific Palisades shows entire blocks of homes literally burned to the ground. The Palisades Fire alone could become the “costliest” fire in U.S. history. Courtesy of @KitKarzen pic.twitter.com/L5z7mvdLTt — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 8, 2025

Last September.

Trump speaking in Los Angeles “We cannot allow Comrade Kamala and the Communist Left to do to the US what they did to California” pic.twitter.com/bDFJdBU128 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 13, 2024

This is the water that could have saved homes and lives.

This water could’ve put out fires Instead, California’s leftist regime returned it to the ocean

pic.twitter.com/wHRj4E0F1X — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 9, 2025

