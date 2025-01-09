Update on the Catastrophic Los Angeles Fires

M Dowling
CNN Update on California Fires

 

• Deadly LA fires: Apocalyptic scenes have emerged across Los Angeles County, where deadly wildfires remain mostly uncontained. Officials confirmed at least the sixth death Thursday, but have warned that “frankly, we don’t know” where the true death toll stands. Evacuation orders are impacting nearly 180,000 people.

• Residents on edge: Today began with some relief as Santa Ana winds weakened and allowed firefighters to dump water from the air, but forecasters warn that gusty winds are picking back up as the day goes on. Residents across LA are watching warily and contending with other hazardous conditions, including polluted air and unsafe water.

• Devastating impact: The uncontained Palisades Fire — which is scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica — is the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County. While damage assessments are ongoing, preliminary reports estimate the damaged or destroyed structures are “in the thousands,” the Los Angeles fire chief said Thursday.

Looters have begun to raid homes.

A New fire broke out:

Lunatics set random fires.

It’s third world.

Last September.

This is the water that could have saved homes and lives.


