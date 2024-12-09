PA Police Detain a Man in the NY Murder of Brian Thompson

A man is being held for questioning in connection with last week’s killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan, according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to the New York Times. The man was identified based on a tip from someone who spotted him at McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The suspect had a gun, a silencer, and false ID cards similar to those they believe the killer used in New York.

He was also caught with a manifesto.

While the man is said to have had a gun like the one used in the shooting, he has not yet been arrested or charged. His name has not been released.

New York police investigators are traveling to Altoona.

