Diesel Supplies Are Critically Low & Biden Doesn’t Give a Hoot

Diesel fuel is critical for trucks that carry our food and goods, our farms, emergency trucks, transportation, generators for hospitals, data centers, and our manufacturing sector. We don’t have enough of it. Our supplies are at a critical low. We’ll run out shortly after the election and we will face more inflation, in 22 days.

Biden doesn't talk about it because it wouldn't help the election

Bloomberg reported this week:

“The US has just 25 days of diesel supply, the lowest since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, the four-week rolling average of distillates supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to its highest seasonal level since 2007.”

“The diesel crunch comes just weeks ahead of the midterm elections and has the potential to drive up prices for consumers who already view inflation and the economy as a top voting issue. Retail prices have been steadily climbing for more than two weeks. At $5.324 a gallon, they’re 50% higher than this time last year, according to AAA data.”

That article was written on the 19th so by now our country has only 22 days of diesel fuel left in our reserves.

