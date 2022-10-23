Ex-Comic Zelensky Tells the World When to Strike the Kremlin

This person believes he has the authority to determine when the West must start World War III. Who gave him that right? He wants the world to strike the Kremlin if his offices are hit. All he has to do now is bomb his own office and we go to war by striking the Kremlin?

This is the twerp who played the piano with his penis as part of his comedy act. He came from the world of comedy and the joke’s on the West.

Zelensky won’t negotiate and won’t stop until he starts World War III.

Watch:

If Russia strikes Presidential office in Kyiv, the West needs to hit Russian decision making center, – @ZelenskyyUa in an interview to @CTV and @CBC pic.twitter.com/8HqD1LNqS7 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 22, 2022

HE IS PUMPING US UP FOR WWIII

President of Ukraine Vlad Zelensky said the world should make it clear to Russia that it would have to face an immediate military response if it decides to use nuclear arms against Kiev. He made his comments to broadcasters at the CBC and CTV in an interview this week.

Zelensky accused Moscow of repeatedly threatening to strike “decision-making centers” in Ukraine, including with nuclear arms, and said the world should respond if such a strike does take place. “It does not matter if Ukraine is a NATO member or a non-NATO nation,” he said, adding that no one should be allowed to “blackmail [other nations] like a terrorist.”

According to the Ukrainian president, the world should tell the Russians: “If you strike Bankova Street [the Ukrainian President’s Office], there will be a strike at where you are.”

If Moscow does strike Kiev, there should be “a strike at the decision-making centers” in Russia the next “second,” regardless of the results of the Russian attack, he added. Such a stance would not be blackmail, but a form of self-defense that would supposedly prevent those issuing threats from following through on their plans, Zelensky argued.

“One can talk about humanism for a long time,” the Ukrainian president told journalists, adding that his nation lives in a situation where it has a “neighbor that does not understand anything but force.”

The Ukrainian president also said that the world must itself decide who to talk to in Russia since “they are terrorists now. All of them.”

Zelensky has pushed for World War III since this invasion began. He is tightly controlled by the World Economic Forum and the US buffoons in the Oval Office.

Now he’s telling us what to do.

