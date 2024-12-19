Ding Dong Neil Cavuto Leaves Fox Today

Neil Cavuto is leaving Fox News as of today. He’s leaving after 28 years. The NY Post reported that he declined a generous offer to renew his contract. It’s hard to believe they wanted to keep him.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media. His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

He was unwatchable for many conservatives.

Aside from being boring, he’s too left-wing and PC. When he was discussing the Notre Dame fire with Catholic League President Bill Donohue, he hung up on him when he said nothing wrong. Cavuto was apparently afraid Donohue would blame radical Islamists for the fire, which Donohue had no intention of doing.

That wasn’t the only time; it was one of many.

Cavuto is also a major Trump hater.

There is so much to unpack with this clip of Bill Barr on Fox News with Neil Cavuto. First of all stop watching Fox News because they are worse than CNN. Second of all, Bill is an epic piece of trash who allowed America to be burned down during BLM and who refused to prosecute… pic.twitter.com/phVLbpfmoH — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 1, 2024

