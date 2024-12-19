Fani Willis Was Finally Kicked off the Georgia Case Against Trump

Fani Willis was finally removed from the case against Donald Trump and his allies. Amazingly, this wasn’t done sooner. The ruling cited a conflict of interest for paying her lover as the Special Counsel in the case.

This prosecution probably has to be suspended or dropped. If they continue, they have to scrub all evidence tied to immunity.

The case would probably crash in the end. She set it up as a RICO case, which probably won’t fly.

Judge Merchan in Manhattan is dangling the charges, sentencing for four years, and then coming for him. What a precedent. A two-bit judge will come after the President. It could affect his decisions.

Fani Willis’s troubles aren’t over. She committed several felonies and admitted to them.


