Dire Warnings from Sen. Paul & Mark Levin about GOP ‘Weak Links’

Rand Paul, in an appearance on ‘Hannity’ last night, sounded the alarm about GOP ‘weak links’ who will try to set up an impeachment trial process that gives Democrats what they want and the President nothing.

He said, “the Bidens are as corrupt as the day is long.” He wants them called if witnesses are called. His fear is the Democrats could get the witnesses they want, with the President not getting his witnesses (which would include the Bidens).

HIS FEAR

He sees a problem because of five weak links, named by Mark Levin as Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

“I’ll tell you what my fear is, some Republicans are going to vote for witnesses, and we’ll get those — the ones that Democrats want. Then when we have the votes on bringing witnesses or letting the president choose his witnesses — I think those will fail. Not only because of those Republicans but because a whole variety of Republicans may not allow the whistleblower, may not allow Biden for one reason or another, because they served with him” Sen. Paul explained.

Sen. Paul once again warned that if the Republican base sees that only Democrat witnesses are being called, they will “punish those people who set up that kind of scenario.”

Paul has already promised to expose every one of them.

Collins is undeterred. She announced Thursday that she probably wants witnesses called.

“While I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I tend to believe having additional information would be helpful. It is likely that I would support a motion to call witnesses at that point in the trial just as I did in 1999,” Collins said in a statement.

MARK LEVIN SENT A WARNING TO THE GOP ‘WEAK LINKS’

“Now, something funny about these two articles of impeachment: there’s no Constitutional violation, there’s no statutory violation, there’s no violation of a federal court order. This is why they keep throwing up smoke,” he said.

Levin called out the GOP “weak links in the chain,” naming Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Colorado’s Cory Gardner and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

“Let me tell you something. You have a duty to uphold the Constitution,” Levin said. “What the House of Representatives has done here is destroy the Constitution. It’s your job to fix it.”

“It’s your job to stop them, not aid and abet by calling witnesses that the Democrats want!” he exclaimed. “No. No witnesses. No witnesses. This should be dismissed. This is a disgrace! That’s it!”

Watch: