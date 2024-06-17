“Dirtiest Player” Angel Reese Slams Caitlin Clark in the Head

One of the “dirtiest players in the game” took a cheap shot at Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese hit Caitlin Clark in the head when she was about to drive the ball into the basket.

This is straight-up jealousy and racism. Reese is an ill-bred young woman.

As Caitlin Clark brings in the audience as one of the most exciting players to come along, everyone gets to see the WNBA allow their nasty women victimize the white woman.

Reese’s action was declared a flagrant foul. She didn’t want Clark to score.

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

