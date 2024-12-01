Prof Sachs: Obama Attempted Regime Change & It Led to ISIS

Professor Jeffrey Sachs explained how Obama attempted regime change in Syria, leading to the Syrian Civil War and creating ISIS while he appeared on Morning Joe.

“I think we have to step back and not put this in partisan terms,” Sachs began. “This is a US mistake that started seven years ago, and I remember the day on your show when President Obama said Assad must go.

“And I looked at you and Joe, and I said, how is he going to do that? Where is the policy for that right? And we know they sent in the CIA to overthrow Assad.

It Created ISIS

“The CIA and Saudi Arabia, together in covert operations, tried to overthrow Assad. It was a disaster. Eventually, it brought in ISIS as a splinter group to the jihadists that went in. It also brought in Russia.

“So we have been digging deeper and deeper and deeper. What we should do now is get out and not continue to throw missiles, not have a confrontation with Russia.

“Seven years has been a disaster under Obama, continuing under Trump. This is what I would call the permanent state; this is the CIA; this is the Pentagon wanting to keep Iran and Russia out of Syria, but there is no way to do that.

“And so we have made a proxy war in Syria. It’s killed 500,000 people and displaced 10 million. And I’ll say predictably so because I predicted seven years ago that there was no way to do this and that it would cause complete chaos.

“So what I would plead to President Trump is get out like his instinct told him, by the way, that was his instinct. But then all the establishment, the New York Times, The Washington Post, the Pentagon, everybody said, no, no, that’s irresponsible, but his instinct is right. Get out. We’ve done enough damage for seven years, and now we really risk a confrontation with Russia that is extraordinarily dangerous and reckless.”

Here is Professor Jeffrey Sachs on Morning Joe calmly explaining how Obama deployed the Brennan CIA in a regime change op to begin the Syrian Civil War that led to the rise of ISIS pic.twitter.com/WV051My5tl — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 30, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email