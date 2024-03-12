Disgraceful Rep. Ken Buck to Abandon Republicans Next Week

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

Representative Ken Buck has decided to resign next week even though we have a razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives. Buck was angry over McCarthy’s ouster and the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas.

The timing is critical on key bills, and this helps Democrats immensely.

He’s despicable, and he’s not much of a Republican.

Rep. Ken Buck

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years,” Buck wrote. “I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years.”

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week,” he continued. “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family.”

Speaker Johnson had no idea Buck would resign and had to speak with him about it.

“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I look forward to talking to him about that,” he told reporters.  He said he did not know beforehand: “I did not know.”

Buck should stop pretending he’s a Republican, and claiming he’s leaving for honorable reasons. He has no problem with Democrats who cause the bickering and chaos.


