Disgraceful Rep. Ken Buck to Abandon Republicans Next Week

Representative Ken Buck has decided to resign next week even though we have a razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives. Buck was angry over McCarthy’s ouster and the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas.

The timing is critical on key bills, and this helps Democrats immensely.

He’s despicable, and he’s not much of a Republican.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years,” Buck wrote. “I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years.”

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week,” he continued. “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family.”

Statement from Congressman Ken Buck on his departure from Congress. pic.twitter.com/orjSzenZnv — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 12, 2024

Speaker Johnson had no idea Buck would resign and had to speak with him about it.

“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I look forward to talking to him about that,” he told reporters. He said he did not know beforehand: “I did not know.”

Speaker Mike Johnson was caught off guard by the announcement from Ken Buck retiring early. “I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I look forward to talking to him about that,” he told reporters. He said he did not know in advance: “I did not know.” pic.twitter.com/7egUzQcBRg — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) March 12, 2024

Buck should stop pretending he’s a Republican, and claiming he’s leaving for honorable reasons. He has no problem with Democrats who cause the bickering and chaos.

Ken Buck:

"It is the worst year of the 9 years and 3 months that I've been in Congress. And having talked to former members, it's the worst year in 40-50 years to be in Congress"

He didn't even notify Speaker Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bxUScUq37E — Paul the other one… (@paulcshipley) March 12, 2024

