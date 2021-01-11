Disgruntled employee edited President Trump’s and VP Pence’s bios

Sources told Buzzfeed News that a disgruntled employee changed Donald Trump’s and Mike Pence’s biographies on the State Department website today. Someone also changed President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s last day of employment as today.

The president’s biography was changed to read, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” while the vice president’s biography was edited to “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22.” The time stamp on Trump’s page changed multiple times, before both pages were removed around 3:50 p.m. and replaced with a 404 reading, “We’re sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments.”

One of the diplomats said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an internal investigation into the matter, beginning with interns and employees leaving the State Department this week and next ahead of the transition to the Biden administration.

Buzzfeed also stated as if it were fact that the President incited an insurrection. I must have missed the trial and the jury’s decision.

UPDATE: Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a “disgruntled staffer” is behind the State Department site’s change of Trump and Pence’s biographies. More TK. https://t.co/5Gbb3cEhRK — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021

