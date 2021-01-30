Disgusting media want White House sign language interpreter erased for her beliefs

Twitter fascists have been digging out old tweets, memes, videos, to look for conservatives whose beliefs conflict with their own. They then use them to demonize the target. These leftists have mailing lists and send out the hit news so they can all take to Twitter and regurgitate it. They won’t stop until the person is out of work and destroyed.

Something as simple as supporting Donald Trump can make the person a target. Posting on Parler or Gab can destroy a person.

The latest target of the fascists is the White House sign language interpreter, Heather Mewshaw. Apparently, she committed the unforgivable sin of interpreting for right-wing organizations. She even manages a group of ASL interpreters who do so for right-wing events.

She hasn’t done anything wrong. It doesn’t matter.

Time Magazine

Here’s Time Magazine doing their part to destroy Ms. Meshaw, not because she did anything wrong, but because she violates their orthodoxy. If you’re on the Right, you’re far-right to these people.

The first sign-language interpreter at a Biden White press briefing, Heather Mewshew, manages a right-wing ASL group that interprets videos featuring vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories about the election and Capitol riot. @abbyabrams scoop: https://t.co/kVMA1Jj34X — Alex Altman (@aaltman82) January 27, 2021

This interpreter used to do work on Right Side ASL on Facebook. You want to find them? Can’t. They aren’t on Facebook anymore. But they had a site on Gab. See the picture below. pic.twitter.com/JMLgaJvIHW — Jon Henner (@jmhenner) January 25, 2021

ABC News Go

ABC News blathers about her opinions. She’s a fine interpreter and that’s all that should matter. The media is despicable.

Cancel Culture strikes again: White House Sign Language interpreter under scrutiny for having interpreted “far-right” videos. I live the caption: “For Trump supporters in Biden’s America, what does unity look like?” This article answers that question.https://t.co/UnIMxlGznE pic.twitter.com/pypcIoqGZP — Fake President Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) January 30, 2021

