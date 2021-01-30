Biden’s Ed Secretary opposes re-opening, loves racist critical race theory

Not opening schools is child abuse. Children need to be in school. Joe Biden allegedly wants to open the schools. Some states, red states such as Florida, reopened months ago, while others, under the teacher union jackboots stay closed.

That makes Biden’s pick for deputy secretary of education a mystery. Cindy Marten, the superintendent of schools in San Diego, fully backs the irresponsible unions and closure.

Matthew Foldi reported at the Washington Free Beacon that she is still fighting to keep students out of the classroom in San Diego, where she’s school superintendent.

She ignored the January 13th deadline set by the district and won’t set any deadline for a return date.

“Despite the progress that is being made and all of the best efforts of all of our employees, it’s important that we recognize that the virus continues to spread and it’s out of control in our communities,” Marten said. “This is not the time to let up on our efforts to defeat this deadly virus.”

That allegedly contradicts Joe Biden’s vow to reopen. Even Dr. Fauci said the students have to go back to school.

Parents across the country who have been dealing with school closures for months have had enough. Here’s one parent who ended up on Tucker explaining why he’s angry at a Board meeting:

“If your employers knew you were more inefficient than the DMV, you’d be replaced in a heartbeat.” A dad in Virginia tore into a local school board for passing themselves off as “martyrs” while refusing to reopen schools. pic.twitter.com/LIO7Cyjm4D — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 27, 2021

Communist Critical Race Theory

Worse yet, Marten is a proponent of the dangerous anti-white Critical Race Theory.

Marten invited Bettina Love to deliver a presentation on “Abolitionist Teaching,” the National Review reported.

The district faculty received Love’s training and were told white teachers regularly “spirit murder” Black students, per the report.

Love, author of “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom,” told staff they must become “abolitionists” and “build conditions that create institutions that are just, loving, equitable, and center Black lives.”

Love added a warning on “spirit murdering,” which she called “a death that is built on racism and intended to reduce, humiliate, and destroy people of color,” a staffer in attendance reported.

Marten introduced Love and “was very supportive of the programming and of the speaker as well,” the staffer said, per the report.

I have a family member who is home teaching her children, and it sounds like a good idea to me. Public schools are becoming indoctrination centers.

Biden has brought back Critical Race Theory training in government agencies as well. It’s indoctrination and it’s bizarre.

