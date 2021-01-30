Hunter still owns a stake in a company co-owned by the CCP

Hunter Biden holds a 10% stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Chinese business records show. In December, anonymous sources said he was divesting.

The Daily Mail and Fox News reported in late December that Hunter Biden was in the process of offloading his stake in BHR. They used the usual unnamed sources.

But he didn’t and this conflict of interests with our enemy, the Chinese Communist Party, continues this unhealthy relationship. It’s no problem for Hunter. If a Maoist nation that wants to take over the world is willing to pay him off, no problem.

But Hunter Biden continues to hold his equity stake in BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC, as of Wednesday, according to Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that provide business records on Chinese corporations based on China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.

Hunter Biden is the sole beneficial owner of Skaneateles LLC, according to Washington D.C. corporate records.

BHR manages the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets and is co-owned by the Chinese state-controlled Bank of China.

That’s the Maoist Bank of China.

He should make a profit although he hasn’t yet.

Where are all those people who railed about Donald Trump owning businesses? The ones like Elizabeth Warren who tried to hit him with an Emoluments Clause violation for owning companies. The cases were all thrown out and were only meant to hurt Donald Trump’s presidency.

