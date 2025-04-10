Disk Golfer Abigail Wilson Refused to Compete Against a Man

Abigail Wilson, a professional disc golf athlete, stood up by standing down in competition. She refused to compete against a biological man. Men don’t belong in women’s sports.

If women stuck together, we could defeat these grifters who want to steal women’s titles. Every woman should walk off. One person can be penalized, but every woman can’t be kicked out of the tournament. It’s not a condemnation of trans people. It’s a condemnation of an unfair practice.

If they don’t work together, it will destroy women’s sports.

Sometimes the best way to stand up is to stand down. Abigail Wilson, disc golfer, refuses to compete against a man. Remember her name. Stand with her. A movement is underway. Truth and bravery are winning. #BOYcott #IStandWithAbigailWilson pic.twitter.com/Sw0nXwKRA4 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 4, 2025

Wilson was expected to compete against male participant Logan ‘Natalie’ Ryan in the Music City Open held in Nashville. She defied them and will be penalized.

Wilson posted a video of her protest to her Instagram account, saying: “Females deserve to have their gender protected division be protected. This is unfair. I have worked so hard to get to this point to play on the DGPT, but the sacrifice of my career and my hard work is worth it if it means I can make a difference for other women, daughters, nieces, and the future of our sport. If you feel how wrong it is to have biological males be competing in female-protected divisions in sports, now is the time to speak up and stand your ground.”

According to his player profile, Ryan has won 19 tournaments in the Women’s Pro level since 2019 and has reportedly earned over $40,000 in prize money.

Abigail Wilson, the female disc golfer who walked off the course to protest a MAN who was allowed to compete against her, reveals that prior to the event, @DiscGolfProTour officials THREATENED her with “disciplinary action” because she “misgendered” her male opponent. Any… https://t.co/lFsD836Xs0 pic.twitter.com/2Czsn7Qy6D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2025

