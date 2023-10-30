Disney Delays Progressive Snow White a Year

Disney wisely decided to delay the live-action Snow White movie for a year as it gets a major overhaul. Star Rachel Zegler might be partly responsible for the overhaul. She sparked some very negative publicity with a woke tirade, and it’s not likely too many people would’ve gone to see the movie afterward.

Disney cited the actor’s strike as a reason for the delay, but critics pointed to the reshoots as proof that Disney was afraid they had a $330 million turkey on their hands.

Zegler, who plays the lead role, alleged that the 1937 source material was “creepy” and vowed to ensure the remake was “more progressive.”

The film received a lot of negative publicity because they replaced the beloved seven dwarfs with seven magical non-dwarf creatures who actually looked “creepy.”

Daily Mail said these are the magical creatures, but at first said they’re stand-ins only:

EXCLUSIVE Snow White and the Seven… Politically-Correct Companions?

Disney likes to be politically correct, aggravating a large portion of the population.

In a new publicity shot, Snow White, still played by Rachel Zegler, is seated and surrounded by 7 CGI dwarfs, with the diverse originals nowhere to be seen.

Disney delays release of live-action Snow White reboot by a YEAR and dumps diverse dwarfs after star Rachel Zegler sparked fury with woke rant against 1937 original

Zegler told the media that she “hated” the 1937 movie and that the film’s prince was a “stalker.” She branded the storyline “weird.”

She also said, “It’s no longer 1937,” and she’s “not going to be saved by the prince,” and she’s “not going to be dreaming about true love.”

“She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

She repeated some of this nonsense at the Disney D23 expo in California in September 2022. She said in 1937, there was “a big focus on her love story of a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

“We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie/” Rachel continued, referring to Andrew Burnap. “All of Andrew’s scenes could get cut, who knows it’s Hollywood,” she said.

[That’s not very nice.]

She described the 1937 film [which is very sweet] as one that “scared” her. She only picked it up once and never picked it up again. Some of us might find that creepy and weird.

Zegler wants to define women in a different way than most women want.

So, Zegler said she’s going to make sure the movie is more progressive. Therefore, I think I’ll rent the 1937 movie for the children.

I’m not saying this about the Disney movie, but did you ever notice, in general, that progressives are totally disgusted by sweet love and much prefer perverted sex?

