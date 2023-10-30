Judge Chutkan Reinstates Gag Order on Donald Trump

Compromised US district judge Tanya S. Chutkan reimposed her gag order on Donald Trump nine days after it was lifted.

The American Civil Liberties Union weighed in on Trump‘s side in the gag order due to the obvious 1st Amendment speech violations. They said the judge’s order was too vague.

But Chuctkan reimposed it even though it’s being appealed. Trump can now ask for the order to be stayed by a federal appeals court or the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers asserted the order “silenced” him at a critical moment, just as he has been shoring up his position as the Republican Party’s leading presidential candidate in the 2024 election. The ACLU agreed.

Until then, Trump can’t speak if it affects Smith, his staff, witnesses, potential witnesses, or court personnel. He can’t defend himself.

Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to issue a long-term stay of the order.

She claims that the right to a fair trial just doesn’t belong to him.

“And contrary to defendant’s argument, the right to a fair trial is not his alone, but belongs also to the government and the public,” she claimed.

President Trump slammed the order. “ The corrupt Biden administration just took away my First Amendment right to free speech. Not constitutional! Make America great again…” He posted on TruthSocial.

Trump’s lawyers have said they will seek an emergency stay of the order from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The defense has said Trump is entitled to criticize prosecutors and “speak truth to oppression.”

“Even assuming that request is procedurally proper, the court concludes that granting it is not necessary to effectively enforce the Order at this time,” Chutkan wrote. She did not elaborate on how the order might be enforced.

Trump is now saddled with two gag orders, and we don’t doubt that more will come.

The weird Manhattan judge gagged him and frequently threatened him with imprisonment. Manhattan judge Engoron is overseeing a trial to take Trump’s businesses away from him and his family over a ridiculous case.

As soon as Chutkan, who comes from a family of avowed Jamaican Marxists, lifted the gag order. The prosecutors from Smith’s office complained that they were intimidated. And, of course, they claimed potential witnesses in the case were intimidated with no evidence.

It isn’t a partial gag order, although they call it a partial gag, because how is he supposed to know who the foreseeable witnesses are?

Jack Smith claims the gag will protect the integrity of the trial and the jury pool from being influenced by Trump. This is while Jack Smith drops leaks, many of them false to influence the jury pool.

